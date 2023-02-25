RSF Historical Society has a new president with strong ties to Rancho Santa Fe

The RSF Historical Society recently announced that long-time RSF resident Cutter Clotfelter is its new president. Cutter, born and raised in RSF, is a well-respected Realtor with Willis Allen in the Village. He has served on the RSF Trails and Recreation Committee, has previously served on the Historical Society board, and is instrumental in keeping the Ranch’s traditions like the Fourth of July Parade alive, according to a news release.

(Copyright of RSF Historical Society)

“I was extremely fortunate to be born and raised in Rancho, and I believe in giving back to this community,” Cutter said in the news release. “I believe we are all the custodians of our past. Our collective local knowledge and shared history connect us all,”

The new board of directors, including Sean J. Burgess (vice president), Susie Ault (secretary), Kim Snyder (treasurer), Peggy Brooks, Max Wuthrich, Gijs Hanselaar, Terri Salyers-Chivetta, Richard Clyne, Linda Hahn, and Jill Stiker, look forward to having Cutter at the helm as the mission and growth of RSFHS continues.

If the name Clotfelter rings a bell, it should. For just 10 years shy of a century, the Clotfelter name has been synonymous with Rancho Santa Fe. The connection started in 1931, when Reginald Clotfelter, Cutter’s grandfather, began selling original plots of land for the Santa Fe Land Improvement Company. The rural acres of green rolling hills, winding roadways, citrus groves, and mountain views would now have a civic center. A planned community, under principal architect Lilian Rice, began to take shape. The Clotfelters, Reginald and his wife Connie, were one of the first families to live in Rancho Santa Fe and are recognized as community pioneers. They helped found many groups, including the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary, Country Friends, and the Library Guild among others.

Cutter’s dad, Tom Clotfelter, was born at the Juan Maria Osuna adobe in 1932 and enjoyed an upbringing among the natural beauty of the Ranch. Days were spent outdoors, hunting, birding, fishing and surfing. Tom honed a deep respect for the land, the water, and the wildlife. He left for college and for work, but like his sons after him, returned home to Rancho Santa Fe to raise a family. Tom’s dedication to his lifelong passions and his RSF community made him a well-respected conservationist and much beloved friend. Tom passed away in 2014 at the age of 81, but the Clotfelter values of “service above self” were passed on to the next generation.

Cutter continues the work of former President John Vreeburg of Encinitas who served on the RSFHS board for 18 years and was instrumental in the growth of the RSF Historical Society.

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization. —RSF Historical Society news release

