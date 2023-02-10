Torrey Pines junior holding prom dress drive for teens in San Diego

Charlotte Bailey, a junior at Torrey Pines High School, is working toward her Gold Award in Girl Scouts and has created a club at TPHS called Project Prom Dress. The club focuses on teaching fashion sustainability and will hold a dress drive to collect new or gently used prom dresses for teens in San Diego.

The donated dresses will be given to The Princess Project San Diego (PPSD). These dresses are then offered to teens at no cost during a special “giveaway” time during the spring.

Charlotte was introduced to PPSD while volunteering in their dress organization and giveaway days. Their environment was bright, fun, and filled with dresses of all sizes and styles. It was wonderful to see that these dresses could be used again and again in a perfect form of recycled fashion.

Charlotte plans to spread her club and sustainability awareness to other high schools and communities. Additionally, she plans to make the Prom Dress Drive an annual drive for Torrey Pines High School. She believes that everyone should feel beautiful at their prom and have access to a dress.

The drive is being held at Torrey Pines High School from Feb. 1-Feb. 24. Students can bring their donations to the dance room. If you would like to learn more about fashion sustainability, Project Prom Dress, or make a donation, follow and contact Charlotte via Instagram @project.promdress

Also visit princessprojectsd.org to see how to become involved.