RSF Education Foundation hosts philanthropic beach clean up

thumbnail_image0.jpg
1/5
R. Roger Rowe philanthropic volunteers at event.
  (Photos by Hillary Barber and Kate Butler)
thumbnail_image2.jpg
2/5
thumbnail_image3.jpg
3/5
thumbnail_image4.jpg
4/5
thumbnail_image1.jpg
5/5
On Saturday, Feb. 4, approximately 60 students and family members from R. Roger Rowe School volunteered with the Surfrider Foundation to clean up the beach in Oceanside. Service volunteers arrived around 9 a.m., and were treated to coffee and doughnuts and then mobilized to clean up the beach. In total, each volunteer eliminated approximately 1/2 a pound of trash each from the beach. The school-wide philanthropic event was organized and sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation and was chaired by Ashley Haase and Katherine Zabloudil. All the volunteers had a wonderful time!

