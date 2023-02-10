RSF Education Foundation hosts philanthropic beach clean up

On Saturday, Feb. 4, approximately 60 students and family members from R. Roger Rowe School volunteered with the Surfrider Foundation to clean up the beach in Oceanside. Service volunteers arrived around 9 a.m., and were treated to coffee and doughnuts and then mobilized to clean up the beach. In total, each volunteer eliminated approximately 1/2 a pound of trash each from the beach. The school-wide philanthropic event was organized and sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation and was chaired by Ashley Haase and Katherine Zabloudil. All the volunteers had a wonderful time!