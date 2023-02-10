Global partnerships flourish at Santa Fe Christian Schools

Students at Santa Fe Christian Schools (SFC) are problem-solving on a global scale and collaborating with peers worldwide, according to a news release. SFC’s Upper School French class has a two-year partnership with a high school located in Western France. Cattaneo’s project-based teaching model provides students with opportunities to expand and apply their knowledge to practical issues.

This year, Jenni Cattaneo’s French students are collaborating with their peers in France to create solutions to the issues surrounding the fast fashion industry. Sustainability Manager Mara Ley from Vuori – a rising activewear company born in Encinitas, dedicated to sustainability – spoke to SFC students in person and virtually to students in France to shed light on Vuori’s plastic and carbon-neutral initiatives. Cattaneo’s students and collaborating peers in France worked in pairs to create and present solutions to the rise in wasteful clothing industry practices. Cattaneo hopes “that our project will spark change in our personal consumer choices that will demonstrate a desire to contribute positively to protect both the environment and workers overseas.” Building upon this collaboration, a group of 18 French students and four high school teachers will travel to visit the French high school in Western France. This trip is among six Global Ministry and Community Outreach trips during the 2022-2023 school year.

Project-based and integrated learning at Santa Fe Christian continues. SFC’s AP Environmental Science class also attended Vuori’s presentation to experience a practical example of their studies about the clothing industry’s environmental impact. Similarly, SFC’s Robotics students are creating function and design solutions for the Theater department’s spring show, Beauty And The Beast. Attend the upcoming show to see the Robotics team’s mechanical, magical rose. Show dates will be March 10, 11, 17, and 18, and tickets will be available at apply.sfcs.net/events.

To learn more about Santa Fe Christian Schools’ Global Ministry and Community Outreach trips, listen to SFC’s Eagle Perspective Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, or visit https://sfcs.pub/3uSD76v. —SFC news release