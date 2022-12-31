Advertisement
National Charity League San Diego Del Norte chapter hosts holiday cookie party at RSF Senior Center

(L-R) Emma Millar, Mia Haugen, Ashlyn Garrigan, and Olivia Howe
(Stina Buck)
The National Charity League San Diego Del Norte chapter recently delivered cookie trays to the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center. Each year NCL organizes mother-daughter teams, volunteering their time to assist with projects and events at the Senior Center. This year, Coordinator Becky Howe and her daughter Olivia (Class of 2025) hosted a holiday cookie party. The Senior Center is grateful for many years of support from the NCL.

(L-R) Becky Howe, Wanda Garner, Marilyn Miller, Debbie Reed, Debera Olson
(Kris Slugg Washer)

