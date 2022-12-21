Vision of Children Advisory Board reconvenes to gear up for 2023 event

At the Nov. 14 meeting, The Vision of Children Foundation Advisory board met at Dolce Restaurant in Rancho Santa Fe to discuss 2023 fundraising events, which include the foundation’s annual Spring Tea and a potential fall concert. The Vision of Children Foundation (VOC) welcomed 14 outstanding ambassadors from its community, including many returning members and a few new members.

Meeting highlights included a discussion of the Spring Tea’s details and an introduction of VOC’s four new advisory board members: Nancy Burney, Melissa D’Amour, Lori Simon, and Amy Myers.

“Vision of Children is blessed to have so many talented and philanthropic women on our board, many of whom have been supporters for several decades,” said Vivian Hardage, co-founder of Vision of Children. “We are delighted to welcome our four new members and are always looking for champions to help support VOC.”

VOC’s “Spring Tea by the Sea” is set to be held at the La Jolla Country Club on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, with co-chairs Ginger Levy and Kristi Pieper at the helm. This fun midday event will feature a full tea service, boutique shopping, opportunity drawing, and beautiful live music, all to support vision research. Tickets will go on sale in February 2023.

The Vision of Children Foundation, a local nonprofit founded in 1991 by Rancho Santa Fe residents Sam and Vivian Hardage, aims to cure hereditary blindness and other vision disorders through critical vision research while improving the lives of visually-impaired children and their families.

To join Vision of Children in the fight to find cures for genetic vision disorders, visit www.visionofchildren.org.