Foster teens grateful for all the community support

For over 20 years, Friends of San Pasqual Academy supporters have been caring for the foster teens and graduates of San Pasqual Academy. Recently, a Thanksgiving Dinner was hosted by these caring volunteers. A traditional sit-down, formal Thanksgiving feast, catered by The French Gourmet, was enjoyed by these students.

Roasted turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberries, stuffing, vegetables, pecan pie, pumpkin pie and two different cakes were served in a very festive, decorated room. This special feast was greatly appreciated by the very happy and excited foster teens. Friends of San Pasqual Academy also provided a special gift card and a hygiene kit that contained very useful products to each foster teen. A special Turkey gift bag, filled with candy, that was created by Ashlyn, Catherine and Whitney Garrigan, was also given to each student.

For many, this was their first traditional Thanksgiving celebration. Many foster students have been moved from foster home to foster home numerous times before arriving at San Pasqual Academy, where they now are able to live in a safe, stable environment, attend school, participate in athletic and academic programs, attend proms, school dances, holiday parties and have normal “high school experiences”. This is all made possible by the supporters and donors of Friends of San Pasqual Academy.

Currently, a Holiday Party, Football and Volleyball Team Sports Award Banquet and a New Year’s Eve Party are being planned by Friends of San Pasqual Academy. Seniors are also applying to various colleges, since all graduates of San Pasqual Academy receive a college or trade school scholarship, also provided by Friends of San Pasqual Academy.

If you would like more information on Friends of San Pasqual Academy, visit www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org. Donations to continue to support these deserving foster youth can be sent to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.