RSF Republican Women Federated club continues to grow

The newly formed Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated has brought together a group of politically-minded women in North County San Diego, interested in learning more about the issues that matter most to them and making a difference in their local community.

The club started out with just five members in May 2021 and has now grown to 78 members as of this month. According to Del Mar’s Nhila Kliber, the group’s publicity chair, the goal is to reach 100 members by the end of the year.

The group was founded last year under the name of the North County Republican Women by Virginia Chasey, a high school English teacher at Maranatha Christian School who in the past helped start the La Jolla Republican Women and the Fairbanks Ranch Republican Women. The group used to meet in members’ homes but they outgrew the living room and the November meeting was their first in their new meeting spot at Morgan Run Club & Resort.

Now officially known as the RSF Republican Women Federated, this year the growing group has hosted candidates and guest speakers on a variety of topics at their meetings and volunteered to help out at the polls and in local campaigns.

At the November meeting, guest speakers included Carl DeMaio, the chairman of Reform California and well-known conservative talk show host in San Diego, who provided an assessment of the mid-term elections; and Jen Jacobs, a local political strategist and the vice president of the California Emerging Leaders program. The group is a free 12-week program for conservative high school or college students, providing them with educational and training workshops, internships with local organizations as well as a social outlet.

Emerging Leaders is a program that the RSF Republican Women hopes to support financially as part of their Caring for America initiative in 2023. Other organizations they plan to support include Operation Help a Hero, which supports military families, and Saved in America, a nonprofit that assists parents and law enforcement in locating missing children. They are also working toward holding a fundraiser 5K in the spring for family and friends.

“The amount of people you’ve gotten involved in the club this year is fantastic,” Jacobs told the women in the growing club.

The RSF Republican Women Federated’s next meeting, a holiday breakfast, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Morgan Run at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will include the installation of officers, guest vendors and a raffle to support selected charities. The meeting is $15 for members, $20 for guests.

To learn more about the club, email rsfRepublicanWomen@gmail.com

For more on the California Emerging Leaders Initiative, visit CaliforniaEmergingLeaders.org

