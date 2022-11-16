Junior Achievement inducts four regional leaders into San Diego Business Hall of Fame

Junior Achievement of San Diego County (JA) inducted Chairman of the Padres Peter Seidler; San Diego Gas & Electric CEO Caroline Winn; Co-Founders of the Lucky Duck Foundation Stephanie and Pat Kilkenny; and Feeding San Diego CEO Dan Shea into the San Diego Business Hall of Fame at its annual luncheon held Oct. 25 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines.

JA’s Business Hall of Fame was established in 1994 to recognize San Diego’s leaders who have been professionally successful while also continuing to invest in the community through philanthropy, mentorship, innovation, or other creative engagement. This year’s inductees join an esteemed group of the San Diego Business Hall of Fame’s Lifetime Laureates such as Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs and real estate developer and philanthropist Malin Burnham.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the strong leadership, success in business, and active community involvement of these five stellar individuals who are inspiring our future leaders and welcome them into the San Diego Business Hall of Fame,” said Sidd Vivek, president and CEO of JA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the youth of San Diego and providing them with real world skills that lead to economic success, inclusively lifting up the region’s economy, and transforming families.

“Peter, Caroline, Pat, Stephanie, and Dan, are serving as motivating examples for our children to follow for brighter, more successful futures through their business excellence, aspirational leadership, and innovation with a mindfulness toward community and philanthropy,” said Vivek, in a news release.

