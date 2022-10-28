‘Wall of Freedom’ unveiled at Solana Beach VFW Post

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit which supports U.S. armed forces, veterans and first responders, created the “Wall of Freedom” which includes the American flag with the flags of the six branches of the country’s military services.

The first Wall of Freedom is prominently displayed on the exterior of the Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #5431 to be viewed by the community as a powerful statement of the importance of this country’s armed forces and a reminder that this country’s freedoms and liberty depends upon these heroes.

The unveiling of the “Wall of Freedom” was held on Oct. 12 in a ceremony attended by VFW members Carl Turnbull, post quartermaster; Alexis Henshaw, Sr. vice commander District 1; Randy Treadwell, past post commander; Steven Ellwood, current post commander; and local dignitaries Lesa Heebner, Solana Beach Mayor, Councilmembers Kristi Becker and Kelly Harless.

A trumpet performance at the event.

(Coleman McVaney

)

“The Walls of Freedom is an important effort for all Americans to see and honor America’s real heroes ... our armed forces, active duty, veterans, and the millions of military members of our armed forces who have served since 1776. We are honored and grateful to the Spirit of Liberty Foundation for making this donation,” said Turnbull.

Richard Rovsek, chairman of the Spirit of Liberty Foundation, indicated that the Walls of Freedom will be an ongoing national program to be prominently displayed on the exteriors of VFW and American Legion posts and other military support buildings across America.

“My hope is when people see our service flags standing tall with our American flag, they are reminded of the people that chose to stand behind these emblems in service to our country. Maybe they will see the people that come in and out of our doors are men and women from across the United States, and some foreign countries, that once wore a uniform and swore an oath together. I hope they see that people can come from all walks of life and work together because of a common bond they share - service to others. Because that is what I see when I see our flags together,” said Henshaw.

As an important part of the Walls of Freedom there will soon be a corresponding website so all Americans will be able to have the names of family members and friends who are serving or have served to honor them on a perpetual website.

Starting in 2026, the 250th Anniversary of America, names of every person who has served since 1776 will be added.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Rancho Santa Fe. Visit spiritoflibertyfoundation.org for more information. — Spirit of Liberty Foundation news release