Rancho Santa Fe Troop 766 holds Court of Honor

Rancho Santa Fe Troop 766 held its Court of Honor on Oct. 10 at the Village Church. Twenty-two scouts received awards, of which seven scouts advanced in rank. Scouts receiving awards were Dylan Arnold, Dustin Brown, Bryce Celestin, Kane Chakamian, Dylan Golden, Lance Golden, Ryland Heine, Alex Kefalopoulos, Nick Kim, Chet Kinzelberg, Gabe Kostas, Jordan Kwok, Laith Nazif, Zaid Nazif, Ryan Shakiba, Aarav Sinha, Levi Stratton, Wyatt Stratton, James Stutts, Cooper Vincik, Loren Vieira, and Dylan Walther.

Major General John Tree spoke to the scouts. He is a two star general and currently serves as the Mobilization Assistant/Senior Reservist to the Air Force Chief of Staff at the Pentagon. Tree is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy and served on active duty for seven years. Locally he serves on the RSF School board and lives with his family in Rancho Santa Fe.

BSA Troop 766 is a boy-led organization for boys 11-17 and has been in Rancho Santa Fe for 44 years. In 2022 the Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe chartered the troop. The principles of Rotary International and Scouts BSA are closely allied. Service above self, leadership and becoming global citizens are all incorporated into the programs and activities of each organization. Troop 766 acknowledges its sincere appreciation to Paulette Britton, president, Elizabeth Christensen, treasurer, and all the local Rotarians for their support of the troop. Youth interested in the troop may contact rsftroop766@gmail.com.