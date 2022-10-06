Miracles Babies to hold Boogie 4 Babies event at Belly Up

The nonprofit Miracle Babies will host a Boogie 4 Babies fundraiser at Belly Up in Solana Beach on Oct. 15.

Miracle Babies helps perinatal mothers and their families with transportation, mental health assistance and other services. It was started by obstetrician Sean Daneshmand, based on his experience with his wife’s high-risk pregnancy. Their daughter Natalie was born prematurely.

The event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, live entertainment, live auction and live music by ABBA LA.

MJ Wittman, who has volunteered with the nonprofit for about eight years, handles the decor at events and helps with getting sponsorships.

“With my business and my talents, I pretty much handle the decorations for the Breakfast at Tiffany’s and any small fundraisers that would occur,” said Whitman, a Santaluz resident and founder of high-end floral company Fleuressence. “I’m also involved in the decor planning for the galas.”

She got involved with Miracle Babies after her friends invited her to the 2014 Miracle Babies Masquerade Ball Gala.

“Whenever I have the opportunity, I like to volunteer my time,” Whitman said. “I also like to try to get my kids involved through their diaper drive distributions and the care packages they’ve done before.”

Wittman said one of her goals with Miracle Babies moving forward includes helping with the expansion of the nonprofit’s transportation services to and from the hospital. Funds raised from Boogie 4 Babies will support that effort as well as other Miracle Babies programming.

“Currently we have three vans in San Diego, we have one in OC, and we are working on getting another one for Orange County,” she said. “We would like to start Miracle Hours again, where we can get the parents back together at the hospitals, bonding with each other and allowing them to share their concerns and feel the support of their peers.”

The nonprofit’s programs include monthly diaper drives, care packages that are distributed throughout Southern California and “Miracle Hours” that help support parents with hospitalized newborns. My Brain & My Baby, its newest initiative, was created to support mothers experiencing maternal mental health disorders with early detection and acute mental health support

“Over the last 12 months, Miracle Babies has assisted over 8,000 families thanks to its generous supporters,” Marianela Camarillo, the executive director of Miracle Babies, said in a statement. “Through our programs we seek to improve health and mental well-being and address inequities for parents through free access to transportation, supportive services, and resources.”

For more information about Boogie 4 Babies, visit miraclebabies.org.