Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Rancho Santa Fe home among HGTV Designer of the Year Award nominees

The Rancho Santa Fe home kitchen above is a nominee in the 2022 HGTV Designer of the Year Awards.
(Courtesy of PreviewFirst)
By Karen BillingStaff Writer 
Share

A Rancho Santa Fe home’s kitchen re-do is in the running for the 2022 HGTV Designer of the Year Awards in the category of “Dramatic Before and Afters.” Jackson Design and Remodeling transformed a “dark and dated” kitchen into a bright, warm and modern space for a young family in the Ranch.

Winners are selected by the public and voting is online through Sept. 27 at 5 p.m.

Senior Interior Designer Jen Pinto led the JDR team in the design. The remodel kept the elements of the home’s historically-inspired American Colonial design, including brick flooring and a butcher block countertop, while opening up the space with a more modern style.

Gray and white cabinetry replaced dark wood and multiple windows and doors open to the backyard and garden. The bar’s copper sink, marble tile backsplash and open shelving created a focal point for the couple who frequently entertains.

Vote online at hgtv.com. Winners will be announced Sept. 28 on HGTV.com.

LifestyleLocal News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement