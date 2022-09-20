Rancho Santa Fe home among HGTV Designer of the Year Award nominees

A Rancho Santa Fe home’s kitchen re-do is in the running for the 2022 HGTV Designer of the Year Awards in the category of “Dramatic Before and Afters.” Jackson Design and Remodeling transformed a “dark and dated” kitchen into a bright, warm and modern space for a young family in the Ranch.

Winners are selected by the public and voting is online through Sept. 27 at 5 p.m.

Senior Interior Designer Jen Pinto led the JDR team in the design. The remodel kept the elements of the home’s historically-inspired American Colonial design, including brick flooring and a butcher block countertop, while opening up the space with a more modern style.

Gray and white cabinetry replaced dark wood and multiple windows and doors open to the backyard and garden. The bar’s copper sink, marble tile backsplash and open shelving created a focal point for the couple who frequently entertains.

Vote online at hgtv.com. Winners will be announced Sept. 28 on HGTV.com.

