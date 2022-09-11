Rancho Valencia partners With Helen Woodward Animal Center for National Dog Month

In honor of National Dog Month (August) and National Dog Day (Aug. 26), Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe partnered with Helen Woodward Animal Center on Aug. 28 to allow guests and locals to meet adorable and adoptable pups for potential adoption as well as educate on how Helen Woodward supports the local pet community during its Puppy Pop-Up event. In addition, Rancho Valencia donated all pet fees from resort guests throughout the month of August ($250 per pet) to Helen Woodward Animal Center, according to a news release.

Pup Ollie

(Kate Woods, Rancho Valencia)

“The pandemic was particularly hard on animal rescues, and now that many people are back to work, we are seeing an influx of animals being dumped back at already overwhelmed shelters. Many shelters across the U.S. are at capacity and then have to euthanize pets to make space. This partnership is meaningful because as a community partner and a dog-friendly hotel, Rancho Valencia is helping us to save more orphan pets and spread the word about pet adoption,” said Eva Lagudi-Devereux, Helen Woodward special events manager in the news release.

Pup Olive (Kate Woods, Rancho Valencia)

(In photos on this page) Ollie and Olive are 13-weeks and a brother-sister duo, basset hound blend. Both pups have been adopted to their forever homes. Helen Woodward Animal Center is a nonprofit no-kill shelter that “benefits the community by providing educational and therapeutic programs for people, as well as humane care and adoption for homeless animals,” according to its website. Visit animalcenter.org.