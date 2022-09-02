Spirit of Liberty Foundation’s national ‘Drive for Ukraine’ freedom tour closing ceremony held at historic Independence Hall

With support from national Ukraine religious leaders and charities supporting Ukraine across America, the Spirit of Liberty Foundation, a local 501(c)(3), recently completed the national “Drive for Ukraine” freedom tour Across America featuring a dramatically wrapped vehicle with colorful graphics including a portrait of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the American and Ukraine flags, and participating charities’ logos with the powerful statement “Freedom Together”!

The tour traveled over 5,000 miles across America with stops and ceremonies at Ukrainian churches in communities with major Ukrainian populations.

The tour’s final destination was at historic Independence Hall in Philadelphia where a closing ceremony was held to celebrate the tour’s completion and Ukraine’s national Independence Day. The ceremony included the display of the historic Ukraine Declaration of Independence/Common Aims which was signed by 12 Eastern European nations at Independence Hall at the end of WWI in 1918. Additionally, there was a dramatic Ukraine flag raising at Philadelphia City Hall.

Ceremony attendees included His Eminence Metropolitan Antony, prime hierarchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, and Diaspora, who provided prayers and blessings. The introduction of the Ukraine Declaration of Independence was made by Iryna Mazur, Esq., the honorary consulate general to Ukraine Ambassador Oksana Markarova. The ceremony was attended by several hundred local Ukrainian leaders and organizations.

The goal of the “Drive for Ukraine” freedom tour across America was to create awareness and support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. The major Ukrainian relief nonprofit charities supporting the tour included the UN Refugee Agency, Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Global Empowerment Mission, all with the blessing of the archbishop of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Rancho Santa Fe. Visit spiritoflibertyfoundation.org. — Spirit of Liberty Foundation news release

