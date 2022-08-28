RSF Senior Center hosts open play chess

Chess has seen a rapid resurgence in popularity over the last few years since the release of the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit in 2020. Additionally, the COVID pandemic may have prompted some to play online chess or to suggest interest in their own social circle. Regardless of its rise in popularity, chess is a game that has been around for almost 1,500 years. The board game of strategic skill and tactic is known the world over, but the history of chess can be traced back to Northern India and Asia. The current form emerged from Spain and the rest of Southern Europe and is considered both a game and a sport.

There are many benefits to playing chess, for both children and adults alike. Researchers have found evidence that playing chess may result in improved brain function, memory, cognitive abilities, and strategic thinking. For children, chess is known to raise IQ levels and creativity. For older people, it can improve self-confidence and the virtue of patience. However, the greatest benefit for all is simply the fun of it!

It’s never too late to learn to play chess. So why not get started right away?! Enjoy a friendly game of chess at the RSF Senior Center each Tuesday from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. All levels of players are welcome and Senior Center President and former F.I.D.E. tournament player George Bullette provides free instruction for beginners. Tables and playing pieces are provided. Call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041 to reserve your space at a table. — Kris Slugg is assistant director of the RSF Senior Center