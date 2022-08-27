Canyon Crest Academy Foundation welcomes parents back to school

Canyon Crest Academy parents were greeted by the CCA Foundation at its annual “Welcome Back Parent Coffee and Reception” after dropping their kids off on the first day of school.

The Welcome Reception officially kicked off the 2022-2023 school year for the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to realizing CCA’s educational programs and priorities through financial, volunteer, and community support.

The event was an opportunity for all incoming and returning parents to stop by the school courtyard and meet members of the CCA staff and fellow parents. Families also had a chance to meet Principal Brett Killeen and Assistant Principal Garry Thornton.

In addition, CCAF Executive Director Joanne Couvrette and CCAF Board President Kimberly McSherry were on hand with fellow CCAF board members to inform and answer parents’ questions about how to get involved

Couvrette elaborated, “The Parent Welcome Coffee is often the first chance for many parents to connect in person, on campus, where they can meet Foundation board members and staff, and some teachers, and learn more about the Foundation and its mission to enrich the experience of every student, every day.”

Food and beverages for the Welcome Breakfast were generously donated by local businesses - coffee from Starbucks at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, yogurts, orange juice and fresh fruit from Jimbo’s Naturally at Del Mar Highlands. The donations raised by the CCA Foundation fund arts, engineering, technology, the sciences and humanities, college and career counseling, and athletic programs. Every student at CCA benefits in some way from the generous donations made by CCA families to the Foundation. More than ever, the Foundation needs “Dollar a Day for CCA” donations. Donors who contribute a minimum of $180 to the Raven’s general Fund will receive an appreciation gift.

Next up, on Sept. 21, from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation will host Fall Parent Happy Hour at Flora Bar & Kitchen in Carmel Valley. Parents will have an opportunity to meet CCA parents, and Foundation and CCA staff members in an intimate, relaxed environment! RSVPs can be made at canyoncrestfoundation.org/fall-happy-hour/

The CCA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donate online at canyoncrestfoundation.org. — CCA Foundation news release