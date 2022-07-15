Future Legends announces selection of 2022 scholars

The Future Legends Selection Committee recently announced the newest recipients of its scholarship and mentorship program. The 2022 recipients include: William Pugmire, a senior at La Costa Canyon High School; Regina Manneh, a graduate of University of the Pacific, matriculating in a Master of Business Administration at San Diego State University; and Austin Powell, a graduate of Cal State San Marcos, matriculating into University of California San Diego’s Medical School.

This latest class of scholars have all achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in addition to taking honor classes, participating in sports and extracurricular activities all the while displaying leadership among their peers by demonstrating initiative, determination, and commitment.

Having its roots and founding in Rancho Santa Fe, this class of new scholars has a particularly special meaning to the organization. Regina Manneh is an employee of the Rancho Santa Fe Association in charge of residential site visits, and Austin Powell is the son-in-law of Ken Rogers, director of Parks & Recreation at the Rancho Santa Fe Association, along with being the husband of Nicolette, a longtime employee at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club.

Each spring, Future Legends commits financial scholarships and mentorship programs to assist a number of deserving scholars in the pursuit of their dreams of both undergraduate and post graduate educations. The submission process includes an online application, essay, teacher recommendations, academic transcripts and live interviews. The newest scholars join 13 existing scholars studying at UCLA, UCSD, SDSU and CSSM, in addition to scholars at Gordon College in Massachusetts and Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Once awarded a Future Legends scholarship, the scholar’s partial tuition grant is renewable each year that the student remains enrolled in pursuing their degree. In the event that a scholar wishes to continue his or her education towards earning an advanced degree, Future Legends will continue to support that scholar in their endeavor. Currently, there are four scholars who are enrolled in advanced degree programs: one in law school, two in medical school and one in environmental science. To date, this program has so far enabled 23 young men and women to successfully pursue undergraduate degrees.

In the national landscape of scholarship programs, a significant differentiator in the Future Legends program is the selection of a mentor who is paired with a scholar within their field of study for guidance, career insights and networking. Mentors are accomplished professionals in their respective fields who have dedicated themselves to developing this next generation of leaders. The result at Future Legends is a 100% graduation rate in 11 years of continuous operation.

“It is with excitement and pleasure that we award these scholarships to William, Regina and Austin,” stated Vearl Smith, chairman of Future Legends. “Each has demonstrated a commitment to academic achievement and community involvement. We expect all three to excel as they pursue their goals to be legendary in their respective fields,” Smith concluded.

Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe -based 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mentors and financial support to deserving high school seniors embarking on college education. Visit futurelegends.org for more information.