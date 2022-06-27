Future Legends scholar to apply for medical residency this fall

The Future Legends Scholarship Program, now in its 11th year, recently recognized the accomplishments of Jessica Kim, a scholar currently in her fourth year of medical school at Drexel University College of Medicine. With an interest in biology, medicine and the U.S. healthcare system since high school, Kim excelled in her undergraduate studies then pursued her goal of attending medical school.

Jessica Kim (Courtesy

)

Having completed her third year clerkships in surgery, internal medicine, OBGYN, pediatrics and family medicine, Kim ultimately chose to pursue a residency specializing in anesthesiology. She was particularly drawn to the specialty as it gives her an opportunity to provide care in fast-paced acute settings like the operating room and ICU.

“When I first became a Future Legends scholar I knew I wanted to go to med school. My family has always been supportive of whatever I wanted to do —however no one in my family had been involved in medicine,” Kim reported.

She was guided in her efforts by Future Legends Mentors including Dan Green and Dr. Murray Reicher. According to Green, “Jessica will be an example for all Future Legends to strive for.” From Reicher’s perspective,” Beyond their capabilities and persistence, the scholars all share an important attribute: gratitude. Despite coming from backgrounds with limited resources, they felt fortunate for their education, friends, support of their families, and the opportunity to attend college.”

The students selected for the Future Legends scholarship come from diverse backgrounds and have overcome adversities in life, yet managed to excel in extracurricular activities, student leadership programs, and academics.

“There are many ways to contribute to the world, but I have always found it most fulfilling to assist capable, young, ambitious people to achieve their dreams. I feel confident that Future Legends is building an army of high-integrity scholars that will ‘pay it forward’,” Reicher observed.

“Being a mentor and assisting scholars like Jessica to achieve their dreams and make a difference in their communities is impactful,” stated Vearl Smith, founding chairman of Future Legends.

Kim echoes that sentiment stating, “A big reason I went into medicine was to expand care to communities that are underserved. That has always been important to me and Future Legends is supporting me in this goal.”

Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe-based 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing mentors and financial support to deserving high school seniors embarking on college education. Visit futurelegends.org.