Lifestyle

RSF Art Guild gives donation to Del Mar Hills Academy

The Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild recently made a $500 donation to Del Mar Hills Academy, a K-6th grade school for use with art supply needs. Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild board member Cindy Klong presented the check to Del Mar Hills Principal Andrea Sleet and Art Director Chelsea Kuntz. The donation will help obtain supplies for upcoming art activities and projects.

LifestylePhilanthropy

