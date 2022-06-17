RSF Art Guild gives donation to Del Mar Hills Academy
The Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild recently made a $500 donation to Del Mar Hills Academy, a K-6th grade school for use with art supply needs. Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild board member Cindy Klong presented the check to Del Mar Hills Principal Andrea Sleet and Art Director Chelsea Kuntz. The donation will help obtain supplies for upcoming art activities and projects.
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.