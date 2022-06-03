RSF Women’s Fund holds record-setting 2022 Grant Presentation

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund gathered recently at the Morgan Run Club & Resort for the annual 2022 Grant Presentation. The RSF Women’s Fund presented 10 San Diego County philanthropies with grants averaging $40,000. Grant Award winners included Promises2Kids, which aids foster youth with education and life skills planning and support, and Catholic Charities of San Diego, in support of the Rachel Women’s Center for women experiencing homelessness. Grant Co-chairs Mara Buchholz and Nikki Carmody Ream did an outstanding job of leading the grant committees in evaluating initial grant requests of $3,600,000.

In 2022, through the initiatives of President Susan Hoehn, the RSF Women’s Fund was able to grant the most money in the organization’s history. The $400,900 raised included donations to the Above and Beyond program, which was just launched in 2021. The RSF Women’s Fund also added 37 new members this year--a new record.

The RSF Women’s Fund is looking forward to setting new records in 2023. There are many deserving charitable organizations doing great work in San Diego County, and the RSF Women’s Fund is honored to be a part of the solution towards bettering the lives of fellow San Diegans.

The RSF Women’s Fund motto is, “Do a little, or do a lot.” Whatever works for its members at that point in their lives. There are multiple Mix and Mingles, a fabulous Blanca and Bubbles party, and the opportunity to do good while making wonderful friendships. Visit www.rsfwomensfund.org.