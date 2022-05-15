TVIA SD-1 Chapter honors high school seniors at annual Senior Send-Off event

Teen Volunteers in Action (TVIA) SD-1 Chapter honored 31 high school seniors from seven local area high schools at its annual Senior Send Off event held Sunday, May 1, at Canyon Crest Academy. TVIA is a nonprofit organization that engages boys beginning in 7th grade and culminates at the annual Senior Send-Off event at the end of their high school senior year. The mission of TVIA is to develop community leaders through a program of structured volunteerism, philanthropy and personal growth. The college-bound seniors have completed hundreds of hours of community service projects ranging from feeding San Diego’s homeless via organizations such as St. Vincent De Paul to planting shrubs along the scenic Coast Highway in Solana Beach. The Senior Send Off is a ceremony to celebrate and honor the commitment to community through volunteerism these boys have displayed throughout their school years.

TVIA SD-1 graduating senior John Billington with his mother Jessica

(Melissa Wolkon)

Teen Volunteers in Action SD-1 Chapter President Chad Ross expressed, “In the years of their lives when young men need it most, TVIA is foundational and formative in modeling leadership, service and community action. In addition, the fact that it requires a six-year commitment teaches resilience and prioritization. It has been some of the very best moments with my son, Brady, and led to the deepest conversations about sacrifice and service to those in need.”

Attendees and honorees were treated to an insightful, high-energy speech by Todd Durkin, an internationally-recognized guest speaker and author of three bestselling books (Get Your Mind Right, The Wow Book and The Impact Body Plan). Durkin challenged the boys to live an inspired life filled with integrity and continued service to their communities. Followed by each of the honorees giving a speech and personal testimony about the importance TVIA had in their upbringing. Derek Le, who is graduating from Pacific Ridge High School, brought laughter to the event when he said all the years of service were worth it for the opportunity to get the “free duffel bag” that each senior was gifted at the event. While most honorees stated that Burrito Boyz was their favorite philanthropy, Cathedral Catholic Senior John Billington shared that volunteering at the New Haven Youth & Family Services organization that assists boys with emotional, behavioral and learning challenges helped him forge his fondest memories. Billington stated that “While the work at New Haven was physically challenging, I found it very rewarding, making their living environment a pleasant and enjoyable place to reside.” Billington will be playing D-1 water polo at the University of California, Irvine in the fall of 2022.

TVIA SD-1 seniors being honored at the May 1 event.

(Melissa Wolkon)

Members of the TVIA SD-1 Chapter junior class led by Tara Kuehnert organized the Senior Send-off this year and Senior Grade Level Advisor Kristin Salgado announced the young men who were honored: Holden Aldrich, Reif Jordin-Andreason, John Billington, Charlie Blackwell, Paul Criado, Arthur Dunbar, Cooper Durfee, Bryce Forrester, Joeseph Goddard, Kyle Heid, Derek Le, Ryan Leung, Logan Maestas, Charlie Mallery, Bird McGuire, John Nielander, Hayden Parriott, Kyle Perlman, Carson Petree, William Pugmire, Mark Ratzer, Evan Salgado, Nick Schwarte, Zack Schwarte, Franco Sims, Quin Swortwood, Aidan Trusso, Domenic Viotto, James Walsh and Dillon Wise. This year’s honorees are attending a myriad of esteemed colleges and universities such as NYU, Boston University, UC Berkley, University of San Diego, UC San Luis Obispo and San Diego State University. — TVIA SD-1 news release