Adopt a Family gathers for annual spring boutique

Adopt boutique
Carine Chitayat, co-founder and CEO of Adopt a Family Foundation, committee members of Adopt a Family Foundation Orly Perez, Veronique Benchimol, Julie Rosoff (boutique co-chair), Reine Krief, Shira Schaffer, Robyn Rapoport (boutique co-chair) and Patrice Gold.
(Courtesy)
Adopt a Family Foundation hosted its Spring Boutique on Sunday, May 1 outdoors at the Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe Garden.

Guests enjoyed a day of shopping from a variety of local vendors and children enjoyed playing with farm animals from Pam’s Petting Zoo.

Young guest enjoying Pam’s Petting Zoo.
(Courtesy)

Adopt a Family, founded in North County San Diego, brings emotional and financial support to victims of terrorism in Israel. The foundation matches American and Israeli families to form real connections and long-lasting relationships. For more information please visit Adoptafamilyfoundation.org

Ilana Gold and Dan Gold
(Courtesy)
Orly Perez and Sareena Perez
(Courtesy)
Adopt a Family co-founder and CEO Carine Chitayat with two young guests enjoying Pam’s Petting Zoo.
(Courtesy)

