Adopt a Family gathers for annual spring boutique
Adopt a Family Foundation hosted its Spring Boutique on Sunday, May 1 outdoors at the Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe Garden.
Guests enjoyed a day of shopping from a variety of local vendors and children enjoyed playing with farm animals from Pam’s Petting Zoo.
Adopt a Family, founded in North County San Diego, brings emotional and financial support to victims of terrorism in Israel. The foundation matches American and Israeli families to form real connections and long-lasting relationships. For more information please visit Adoptafamilyfoundation.org
