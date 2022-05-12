Adopt a Family gathers for annual spring boutique

Adopt a Family Foundation hosted its Spring Boutique on Sunday, May 1 outdoors at the Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe Garden.

Guests enjoyed a day of shopping from a variety of local vendors and children enjoyed playing with farm animals from Pam’s Petting Zoo.

Young guest enjoying Pam’s Petting Zoo. (Courtesy)

Adopt a Family, founded in North County San Diego, brings emotional and financial support to victims of terrorism in Israel. The foundation matches American and Israeli families to form real connections and long-lasting relationships. For more information please visit Adoptafamilyfoundation.org

Ilana Gold and Dan Gold (Courtesy)

Orly Perez and Sareena Perez (Courtesy)