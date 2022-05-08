April 26 proclaimed Laughing Pony Rescue Day in San Diego

On Tuesday, April 26, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors officially celebrated National Pet Month and proclaimed April 26 as Laughing Pony Rescue Day throughout San Diego, according to a news release.

Officials honored Laughing Pony Rescue, a registered 501(c) 3, for its commitment to horse and farm animal rescue as well as its dedication to providing therapy programs and equine educational events for children.

A special honor was given to Laughing Pony Rescue’s United States Veteran DynOmite, a standard donkey, who retired to Laughing Pony Rescue eight years ago after serving as a member of the Fort Irwin Horse Regimental Support Squadron, of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. During his tenure in the United States Military, DynOmite participated in simulated trainings for soldiers preparing to work alongside pack animals navigating treacherous mountainous terrain in Afghanistan.

“I am truly honored that the city of San Diego is recognizing Laughing Pony Rescue, our farm animals, our volunteers, and our mission with this proclamation,” states Celia Sciacca, founder of Laughing Pony Rescue in the news release. “In addition to our ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts, Laughing Pony Rescue is committed to serving the community of San Diego through pet therapy initiatives, educational Horse Rescue camps, and Girl Scout Merit Badge programs. We welcome anyone who would like to learn more or meet our farm animals in person to contact us and schedule a visit!”

Since 2010 Laughing Pony Rescue, located in Rancho Santa Fe, has saved over 1,300 horses, donkeys, and farm animals from abuse, neglect, and slaughter. Laughing Pony Rescue currently cares for 15 on-site rescue equines. Dedicated to healing, education, and rescue, LPR relies on the generosity of donations and fundraising to continue its mission. Visit www.laughingponyrescue.org to donate and learn more.