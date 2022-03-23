Rowe School’s Sunflowers of Hope project supports Ukraine

This month the R. Roger Rowe School’s student council organized the Sunflowers of Hope project, donating the proceeds of their snack cart and selling Sunflower Lollipops and “Gratitude Grams” to support relief efforts in Ukraine. Sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine and have become symbol of peace, hope and resistance during the country’s invasion.

The student council raised over $1,200 to donate to UNICEF’s efforts toward protecting the children of Ukraine as well as to a local resident who is sending food, supplies and medical aid to her family in Kyiv.

Rowe students decorated sunflowers. (Courtesy)

In addition to raising funds, the student council decided they also wanted to raise awareness on campus.

Rowe students with sunflowers. (Courtesy)

Over 200 students came to the middle school library/hangout space The Eagle’s Nest during advisory period and seventh grader Aubrie Dingman, philanthropy commissioner, led short presentations on global citizenship. Kensi Cunningham, Kate Schneider, Aubrey Yonemitsu, Reece LaRocca, and many more student council members then helped fellow students with a sunflower craft.

The students planned to create a garland of sunflowers to hang on campus to show that everyone can make a difference in helping people near or far.

