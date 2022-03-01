CCA students launch businesses that give back

Students in the Advanced Business Management Class at Canyon Crest Academy have created businesses that give back. Here’s a look at some of the projects:

Forever Bloom

Forever Bloom supports the LGBTQ+ community through clothing designed by students. Each student-made design carries a deeper meaning and allows customers to show their support for those within the LGBTQ+ community beyond the rainbow design.

“Our first design is an amaryllis flower,” said Michelle Molina-Lopez, CEO of Forever Bloom. “The flower signifies pride and strength, which is what we hope everyone who sees our design feels.”

The company hopes to release multiple designs throughout the month of March and 15% of all proceeds will be donated to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that provides resources, crisis support, suicide prevention and advocacy for those within the LGBTQ+ community.

Forever Bloom is run by Molina-Lopez, Katie Wang, Liou Zhang and Owen Riley. To learn more, email foreverbloom4you@gmail.com

Entwine

Entwine Co. is an environmentally-conscious crochet business that aims to provide teens and young adults with handmade, biodegradable crochet creations. Their most popular products are coasters, coming in a variety of unique and fun designs. Customers can also customize the color combinations.

A portion of the proceeds from Entwine will be donated to the Japanese Friendship Garden, to help support their sanctuary.

“One of our main goals is to promote creativity among teens and foster a more environmentally-friendly community,” said Entwine CEO Angie Ochoa.

On Friday, March. 4 Entwine will be hosting a pop-up shop after school at CCA from 3-3:15 p.m. For more information, visit their Instagram page @entwinecustoms

A bracelet from Hand in Hand. (Courtesy)

Hand In Hand

Hand in Hand is a business that sells high-quality bracelets with 15% of the proceeds going to support Racy Children’s Hospital and cancer research.

Built by students Lily Khabie, Mark Selecky, Ian Carstairs and Yoni Ketayi, they believe that cancer research does not have enough funding. Hand in Hand believes their trendy, inexpensive bracelets for teenagers could go a long way to actively support cancer research.

“I’ve known people close to me who have suffered from cancer,” said Lily. “I couldn’t stand just watching them suffer and believe making a way to fund cancer research would not only be able to help those close to me but everyone else who has cancer.”

For more information, visit wearehandinhand.com or Instagram @hand.in.hand.bracelets

