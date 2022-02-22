Spirit of Liberty Foundation chairman plays key role in creation of ‘Touchdown’ sculpture

Richard Rovsek, chairman of the local Spirit of Liberty Foundation whose mission is to support the armed forces and first responders, was instrumental in the creation and unveiling of a dramatic fine art sculpture, the “Touchdown”, recently, which was on display in Beverly Hills prior to the Super Bowl.

The “Touchdown” is a 6-foot-tall bronze sculpture cast with 185 pounds of bronze that captures that magical moment of the “Touchdown”. The inspiration for the sculpture is a long-time friend of Rovsek’s, Steven Barber, who is a Hollywood and national videographer as well as the creator of several major sculptures including the Apollo II Monument and the Apollo XIII Monument.

The “Touchdown” sculpture which was unveiled in Beverly Hills prior to the Super Bowl.

(Richard Rovsek)

The sculptures are cast by the world-renowned Lundeen Studios in Loveland, Colorado.

Rovsek said the “Touchdown” statue exemplifies “the dreams and aspirations of generations of Americans from Pop Warner and flag football to professional football” and that the “Touchdown” will be “a lasting tribute to the great American sport of football.”

Rovsek’s and Barber’s goal is for the “Touchdown” statue to find a permanent home, which is currently being discussed with various venues. — Spirit of Liberty Foundation news release

