Lifestyle

RSF Education Foundation hosts philanthropic beach clean up

Event participants  (Photos by Karen Wheeler and Courtney Svajian)
On Saturday, Feb. 5, over 100 students and family members from R. Roger Rowe School volunteered with the Surfrider Foundation to clean up the beach in Oceanside. Volunteers arrived around 8:30 a.m. and were treated to coffee and doughnuts and then mobilized to clean up the beach. In total, the volunteers eliminated 88 pounds of trash from the beach.

The school-wide volunteer philanthropic event was organized and sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation and was chaired by Courtney Svajian.

To learn more about the RSFEF, email chair@rsfef.org.

