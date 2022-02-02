North County Republican Women group building its membership, outreach

The new North County Republican Women club continues to grow, providing a forum for politically-minded women in the broader community of North County to learn more and be involved.

“We’re looking for ways to make an impact, make real changes and get involved in the political system without anger and divisive actions,” said the club’s president Virginia Chasey. “We want to get involved in the elective and legislative process in a civil and effective way.”

Chasey, a high school English teacher at Maranatha Christian School, has experience starting similar groups in San Diego. In the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Chasey helped start the La Jolla Republican Women and when she and her late husband William moved to the Rancho Santa Fe area, she helped start the Fairbanks Ranch Republican Women. After moving to Poland in 1997, she returned to the area in 2012.

“I had a few friends who like myself were dismayed by what was going on in politics and society and the civil discourse that was lacking and we thought we could do something to make a difference,” Chasey said.

With her experience in starting a group, she took the lead. Starting in May 2021 with just five members, the North County Republican Women are now close to 40 paid members and growing. They meet monthly on the third Wednesday at a member’s home.

The meetings offer a chance to meet local candidates and stay up to date on local, statewide and national legislation: “Education is a really big, important part of our organization,” Chasey said. The group also plans to get more active in get-out-the-vote initiatives and community service projects.

The group is part of the California Federation of Republican Women and National Federation of Republican Women.

At their January meeting, the group hosted Brian Maryott, a candidate in the 49th Congressional District. At their Feb. 16 meeting, they will hear from Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for State Assembly District 76.

The group does not endorse or financially support any candidates—Chasey said their focus is on giving Republican candidates a forum to share their platforms, getting out the vote as well as encouraging more women to run for office.

The next meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 9:15 a.m. A website is currently in the works but to learn more, contact Virginia Chasey at vchasey@cox.net.

