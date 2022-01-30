La Chaine des Rotisseurs gastronomy group celebrates 50th chapter anniversary

Headed by Rancho Santa Fe resident Marie Addario, the gastronomy group of La Chaine des Rotisseurs celebrated its 50th chapter anniversary on Dec. 5 with members attending from La Jolla, Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and the newly-formed Baja, Mexico. The venue was the iconic La Valencia Hotel, gem of La Jolla, and its Executive Chef Timothy Ralphs who put on a dazzling display of seasonal courses and sensational wine for the prestigious food and wine society.

Based on the great traditions and high standards of the medieval French guild of rôtisseurs the confrérie celebrates the pleasures of the table, encourages the development of young professionals by awarding scholarships and sponsoring competitions and, as part of an international organization, fosters friendships among members from over 80 countries around the world. The U.S. chapter is the largest with over 5,000 and welcomes new members by invitation. For more information on the La Jolla Bailliage, visit lajolla.chaineus.org.

Jennifer and John Crisafulli, Melissa and Ira Falk

(Vincent Andrunas)