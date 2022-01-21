Canyon Crest Academy Foundation and the creation of a synchronistic community

On Dec. 5, 2021 the Canyon Crest Academy Envision program presented a beautiful afternoon of art and music at the Athenaeum in La Jolla. The Envision Conservatory fundraiser, promoted and coordinated by the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation, included an auction of original student artwork and performances by Jazz Band, Chamber Orchestra and Vocal Music.

Many of the young artists’ subjects were of their favorite spots in the Del Mar/Carmel Valley/San Diego community. One painting in particular, of the recently opened Sky Deck located at the Del Mar Highlands, caught the eye of Pam Aguirre, marketing specialist for Sky Deck. It was painted by CCA sophomore Jasmine He, who chose the location after watching the construction and final completion of the new culinary destination in June of 2021. Aguirre purchased the painting for her office. All of the proceeds from the event went to the arts program at CCA, new friends were made, and discussions have begun for future fundraising activities at Sky Deck.

The fundraiser at the Athenaeum in La Jolla is just one example of the many Canyon Crest Academy Foundation’s inclusive family-friendly events created to achieve its mission to enrich the experience of every student, every day. But of equal importance is the ability of these events to build a strong presence for the school and create strong relationships whenever the community gets together.

Another CCAF favorite each year is the Taste of The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley where attendees enjoy delicious food, shop, and enjoy live music. Local restaurants and retailers donate and give discounts, and all proceeds directly benefit Canyon Crest Academy. The Taste of the Village, which traditionally takes place just prior to Thanksgiving, is a great opportunity for restaurants and retailers to tease the holiday season. November 2021 was especially lively following a year when many businesses experienced lockdowns.

Canyon Crest Academy, a public school, receives a majority of its funds for arts, science, and athletics through generous donations to the CCA Foundation at its gala each year. In the spring of 2021, when the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation put the word out that community support would be essential to its annual gala after over a year of minimal live, in-person activity, the response by parents and the school administration was astounding. When the call came to the vendors at the neighboring shopping center, The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, their generosity was overwhelming. The school received substantial sponsorship from the shopping center itself, gift cards, and in-kind donations for the online auction from many other local vendors. Because of their strong connection to CCA, the community rallied to support their local high school.

Canyon Crest Academy maintains its spot as #1 public high school in San Diego (Niche school rankings 2022). The money raised by the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation bridges the gap between public funding and CCA’s actual needs. The Foundation’s role is to raise funds to bridge that gap to support the expansive curriculum and enriching educational and athletic programs available to CCA students.