How sweet it is: RSF garden yields 11-pound sweet potato

Rancho Santa Fe resident Ellen Kiss was recently harvesting this winter’s crop of sweet potatoes when she unearthed a hefty, sweet surprise. This particular potato kept coming and coming out of the dirt the more she dug. The tubby tuber weighed in at 11 pounds.

“It is huge!” said Kiss, who has lived in her Whispering Palms home for over 30 years with a backyard garden that yields lettuce, cucumbers, berries, peaches and normally modestly-sized sweet potatoes. Rather than cycle through sweet potato recipes, she hopes to donate it to a soup kitchen that could use it to feed people in need.