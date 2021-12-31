Community supports Canyon Crest Academy on GivingTuesdayCCA with record-breaking donations

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation set a goal of $150,000 this #GivingTuesdayCCA and thanks to 477 generous donors, the goal was met. Because of the unwavering support of the CCA community, donations were easily up from last year’s 2020 pandemic year (total $95,000 donated), but also more than 25% higher than from the last biggest GivingTuesday in 2019.

This year, Canyon Crest Academy matched donations dollar-for-dollar thanks to one generous family’s $50,000 inspirational donation, plus a donation from the San Diego Korean Parents Association. These funds were readily matched by CCA’s generous community, and with funds still trickling in several days after #GivingTuesdayCCA, the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation was able to reach the $150,000 goal. A record-setting number of donations were received for #GivingTuesdayCCA, demonstrating the incredible support that Canyon Crest Academy is given by its community. In addition to the generous parent donations, gifts were made by teachers, administration, alumni and neighbors.

Where do the donations go? Some donors choose to designate their donations to add much-needed funds to support an individual program in athletics, the arts, or STEM.

Each year, the school administration works with students, teachers and staff to identify needs and “Big Ideas” to fund with the community’s generous donations. Some of these Big Ideas have included innovative classroom furniture, new floors in the gym and theater, comprehensive school-wide wellness programming and funding for CCA’s homeroom classes. And last year, specifically thanks to the success of #GivingTuesdayCCA, the school now boasts a state-of-the-art livestream television studio. This year, #GivingTuesdayCCA funds will be used to continue the furniture upgrade, add a new cinema classroom, redesign the college and career center, and focus on internships.

None of the upgrades, programs, and enrichments at CCA are funded by the State of California or the San Dieguito Union High School District - they are made possible by the CCA community. The resulting expansive curriculum and enriching educational, athletic, arts, and STEM programs available to CCA students is what keeps Canyon Crest Academy at #1 ranking for San Diego public schools (Niche School Ratings 2022).

To donate or for more information, visit www.canyoncrestfoundation.org. — Canyon Crest Academy Foundation news release