Future Legends enters new decade

Eric Manese (left) with UA Eller Management Dean Paulo Goes

(Courtesy)

The Future Legends Scholarship Program, which selects deserving high school seniors meeting its criteria, is entering its second decade as a top scholarship and mentorship program. With a vision to shape the next generation of leaders and change makers, Future Legends continues to expand its mission to attract leaders and mentors who can influence and guide both the organization and the scholars it serves. Education is a priority for the scholars that are selected and a lifelong commitment of its leadership.

This principle is evident in the organization’s current leadership. Eric Manese, Future Legends president, remains heavily involved in higher education to this day. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Manese currently serves as a member of the Eller College of Management’s National Board of Advisors, a member of the UA President’s Club, and a member of the Old Main Society. Eller Colleges program in Entrepreneurship, for example, is perennially ranked as one of the world’s best. Eller was also one of the first business schools in the U.S. to promote “social entrepreneurship and awareness” as part of a traditional business school curriculum. The participation of Manese in each of these activities serves as his contribution to the university’s resource development, communication, and policy process.

Additionally, Manese was recently inducted into the University of Arizona Kappa Sigma Fraternity Hall of Fame. This award was conceived as a way to honor Kappa Sigma alumni for their career achievements, service to the community, and dedication to the fraternity.

“We appreciate the dedication and commitment of board members like Eric to the ongoing pursuit of learning,” stated Vearl Smith,” It is their engagement with a changing educational process combined with a desire to remain current with trends, issues and ideas that will help Future Legends’ scholars and mentors address the challenges of a shifting educational landscape.”

According to Manese, “We walk the walk. By remaining involved and connected to colleges and universities, Future Legends leadership has its fingers on the pulse of the 21st century college student in a post-pandemic environment.”

Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe-based 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.futurelegends.org.