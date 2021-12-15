Tutto Il Giorno opens in Palma De La Reina center

The new Tutto Il Giorno restaurant opened in Rancho Santa Fe this month, aiming to be a local spot for breakfast, lunch, dinner and happy hours. The Italian eatery is located in the Palma De La Reina center, at the entrance to Whispering Palms and Morgan Run Golf Club.

The menu has favorites like pastas and pizza (which can be ordered by the slice), calzones, salads and sandwiches such as the Napoleon with eggplant, zucchini and portobello mushrooms. The restaurant officially opened on Dec. 3 and they were busy with over 600 orders that day: “It was going crazy,” said owner Jorge Navarro.

Navarro updated the former steak house and coffee shop space and added a bar and TVs to the dining room, along with booths and tables. He hopes it will become a spot to catch games like Monday Night Football with specials for dinner or starters such as meatballs, Buffalo wings and garlic knots.

Tutto Il Giornio also specializes in unique wine finds at great price points—the wines can be purchased by the bottle or by the case. In addition to wine, their cases are also filled with a selection of craft beer, hard seltzers and kombuchas—they have already started doing great business with golfers stocking up before heading to the course.

With the restaurant Navarro, a longtime Rancho Santa Fe resident, hoped to fill a neighborhood niche. His background is in the clothing and construction business but he has partnered with Noel Gillespie, a partner at the Procopio law firm, to start opening restaurants. Their first was in La Quinta; this one is right in his backyard.

“One of the things we’ve appreciated about working with Jorge is his interest in creating a place to bring the community together and provide a great, every day place for folks to have a delicious meal,” said Caleb McKinley of Cavanaugh Properties, the owner of Palma De La Reina. “We knew when we were looking for a restaurant that would be a good fit for our center that this would be a key ingredient.”

Tutto Il Giorno is located at 5535 Cancha De Golf, suite 105. For more information call (858) 914-3052.

