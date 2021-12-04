Students at CCA participate in 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge

Two students from Canyon Crest Academy participated recently in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge, one group of a total of 64 high school students from 10 schools from the Southern California area. The event was held Nov. 10 to 13 at Hume SoCal near Green Valley Lake, Calif. The Canyon Crest team placed third overall at the event, with a score of 201.3 out of a possible 250 points.

One of the highlights for the students this year was the opportunity to conduct a forest inventory of the 21.5-acre Camp Hinckley in Running Springs. Students proposed a reforestation plan in the wake of the Slide Fire of 2007 that includes fuel treatment and tree planting, and identified funding sources to cover the anticipated cost of the project. During the Challenge, teams of students also completed a field test to assess their technical forestry knowledge and data collecting skills.

Tyler Do uses an angle gauge to determine forest density during the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge.

(Dan Cullinane)

“This has been a wonderful experience to explore and learn about forestry. It is a great opportunity to interact and talk with foresters,” said Canyon Crest Academy teacher Duc Do. Dylan Do, a senior at Canyon Crest, summed it up as follows: “I found Forestry Challenge to be a fun and educational experience for me and my team. I would highly recommend high schoolers to participate in it.”

