Foster teens of San Pasqual Academy experience a wonderful Thanksgiving

One of many commitments of Friends of San Pasqual Academy is to provide “normal” experiences for the foster teens, who live and attend school at San Pasqual Academy. Many of the foster students have never experienced a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, so volunteers went to work to make this happen. They have been doing this for many years and, again, this year, The French Gourmet provided a very elegant dinner, that consisted of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberries, rolls and a variety of delicious pies.

The room was filled with festive decorations, which included lighted fall leaves, colorful satin pumpkins and beautiful felt turkeys. Each foster teen also received a gift card from Friends of San Pasqual Academy. The foster teens greatly appreciated all the efforts of Friends of San Pasqual Academy volunteers and the many supporters. They expressed their gratefulness for the many caring people that continue to make these meaningful experiences possible and enjoyed this special Thanksgiving dinner immensely. It was a Thanksgiving they will surely remember.

Friends of San Pasqual Academy has been caring for the foster teens for over 20 years. Currently, they are supporting over 60 graduates in college or trade schools. They are also planning a Holiday Party, a New Year’s Eve Party and a Sports Banquet for the football team. If you would like to contribute to these activities, please send donations to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 and visit friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org