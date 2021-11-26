RSF Garden Club hosts Holiday Brunch

On Nov. 15, the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club hosted its holiday brunch. Members and guests gathered at the club and enjoyed an array of tasty brunch “goodies.” The keynote speaker for this event was Steven Anthony of Distinctive Landscape Design, who gave an informative presentation on “The Plants of Gondwanaland.” Anthony has had the pleasure of visiting New Caledonia, an island in the South Pacific that is home to some of the oldest plants and trees on earth. His slide presentation was nothing short of spectacular and was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone in attendance.

The next RSF Garden Club event is the annual Wreath-Making event on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. Members and guests are invited to join this festive club tradition (club members: free; guests: $25). To RSVP for this event, contact Natalie Kaczur, club executive administrator, at natalie@rsfgardenclub.org or register on the home page of the club website at www.rsfgardenclub.org.

Front row: Suzanne Ingrao, Katie Fish and Electra Kolizeras; Back row: Nique Waluk

(Katie Fish)

