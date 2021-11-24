Don Diego receives $4,000 donation from Charity Fair Horse Show

Charity Fair Horse Show Vice President Susan Farrior of Rancho Santa Fe has presented a check for $4,000 on behalf of the Horse Show to her fellow Don Diego Scholarship Foundation Board members in support of Don Diego’s mission to provide college scholarships to outstanding San Diego area students who have participated in Del Mar Fairgrounds events, according to a news release.

Susan Farrior

(Courtesy)

Farrior has garnered an exemplary history of giving back to her community. She is an original founder and past president of the Horse Show as well as a founding and continuing member of the Don Diego board. Horse Show donations to Don Diego total many thousands of dollars, enabling students to pursue their college and career goals. Her family also supports numerous other worthwhile area organizations.

In the news release, Farrior says, “We believe in giving back to our community. It is a pleasure to support deserving students and to help them achieve the dreams that might otherwise, due to financial constraints, be out of their reach.”

Don Diego Executive Director Chana Mannen states in the news release, “We applaud Susan and the Horse Show for their many years of support. Thanks to the generosity of individuals and organizations such as these, Don Diego has been able to significantly increase the number of scholarships and amount of funding over our 35 years of existence.”

The annual Charity Fair Horse Show, which typically takes place during the San Diego County Fair, benefits Don Diego and the Helen Woodward Animal Center. Information on the organization and the 2022 event is at charityfairhorseshow.com.

The Don Diego Scholarship Foundation was named for Don Diego, AKA Tom Hernandez, who served as the Fair’s welcoming goodwill ambassador from 1947-1984. Since its inception in 1986, the Foundation has awarded $1,191,000 in scholarships to 298 students and in agriculture education grants. More information is at www.dondiegoscholarship.org and www.facebook.com/DonDiegoScholarship.