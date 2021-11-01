Herman Cook VW continues multigenerational service in Encinitas

Local families have been going to Herman Cook Volkswagen in Encinitas for as long as the Cook family has owned the business.

“We’re currently serving third- and fourth-generation customers, where their grandparents purchased a car, their parents purchased a car, now they’re purchasing a car,” said Connor Cook, general manager and third generation of Cooks to run the dealership.

Connor’s grandfather, Herman, opened the dealership in the summer of 1967. Herman’s son Dennis went to work for him in the early 1970s and eventually bought the business. Dennis has been the owner and president of Herman Cook Volkswagen for about 50 years.

Connor started working at the dealership when he was 19, and gained experience in every different department, from washing cars to selling them, until becoming general manager four years ago.

Reflecting the city of Encinitas, being environmentally conscious is also one of the main priorities at Herman Cook Volkswagen.

One of its featured electric vehicles, the Volkswagen ID.4, was recently named a 2021 Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

“Being environmentally sustainable is a huge priority not only for the residents of Encinitas, but for our dealership as well,” Connor said.

Part of the commitment includes electric vehicle charging stations that have been installed at the dealership.

“We’re in the process of investing in a solar system for our dealership so we can be energy independent,” Connor said.

He continued, “Sustainable green measures are our big priority this year.”

Herman Cook Volkswagen is also involved with the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA on Saxony Road in Encinitas, where Dennis served on the board for more than 25 years. The dealership also serves as a sponsor of the San Diego State Aztecs, and sponsors the Encinitas Turkey Trot, the Surfing Madonna Beach Run, the Cardiff Kook Run and other local races for runners.

“We’ve always been very actively involved in our local community,” Connor said.

The company is the only Volkswagen dealership in San Diego County to achieve 100% training in all departments under the corporate guidelines provided by Volkswagen.

“All of our technicians are certified to meet Volkswagen corporate standards,” Connor said. “Basically, Volkswagen corporate on a national level has certification and training requirements that we ensure all of our employees meet each and every year.”

He added that it helps the dealership provide the “highest level of knowledge and customer support.”

Members of the sales team go through similar trainings to make sure they are up to speed on the features and specifications of each vehicle.

“We strive to hire and retain employees who share our common family values and retain them as long as possible by providing a fun and healthy environment to work in,” Connor said.

Connor added that the dealership’s main goal is “to continue to serve the community.”

“We love being a part of the amazing Encinitas and North County community,” Connor said. “I think we all feel very blessed to be able to work and live in such a special area.”

Herman Cook VW is located at 1435 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas. For more information, visit cookvw.com.

