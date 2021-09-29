Rancho Valencia Spa gets a refresh

The Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa recently completed an upgrade of its spa, a makeover that included more places to be pampered at the Rancho Santa Fe resort.

“We are always striving to be the best in the world and offer the ultimate in luxurious amenities for our guests and members so we wanted to enhance and reimagine our award-winning Forbes Five-Star Spa,” said Spa Director Lauren Williams. “We pride ourselves in being the ultimate wellness destination in Southern California and really wanted to give our guests and members an even more relaxing and rejuvenating space unlike any other.”

With the spa renovation, Rancho Valencia partnered with the resort’s original architect, Doug Mansfield, to ensure that the resort’s distinct architectural style and charm was preserved with each change.

An outdoor patio at the Rancho Valencia Spa. (Courtesy )

New additions include the dedicated salon space, expanded retail boutique, enhanced fitness center, expanded men’s and women’s locker rooms, and designated men’s and women’s relaxation spaces. They also added new spa treatment areas, including three state-of-the-art facial rooms.

“One of the best additions to the spa is our new Salon, which allows us to now offer shampoo and blowout options, along with make-up applications,” Williams said. “Our new nail service options will also allow guests to enhance their regular manicure and pedicure experience with special enhancements using citrus, organic herbs, essential oils, aloe and more.”

Fitness Center upgrades include the latest equipment from Precor, Cybex and Woodway along with Peloton Bikes. The center was also enhanced with the use of Sony Advagym Puck Technology. Sensors are connected to weight machines around the gym to interact with the guests and track their workouts in real-time. Guests and members simply touch their phone to the sensor “puck” to start tracking their workout and stats are automatically uploaded to the Advagym app.

Guests and members will be able to enjoy the spa’s new facilities as well as existing offerings which include the yoga pavilion, pool, whirlpools and private sun gardens. Additional amenities include treatment rooms with private patios, many with outdoor deep soaking tubs and rain showers. Couples’ rooms include fireplaces, private patios, outdoor showers and tubs for two.

To learn more visit ranchovalencia.com or call (858) 756-1123.

