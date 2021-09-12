Spirit of Liberty Foundation launches ‘Angel Tribute Cars Crossing America Tour’

In honor of the 20th anniversary of September 11, the Spirit of Liberty Foundation and Fuel the Fallen Heroes Organization officially launched the “Angel Tribute Cars Crossing America Tour” – passing the America’s Freedom Torch to help bring Americans together on Monday, Aug. 30, in front of the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park.

The “Angel Tribute Cars Crossing America Tour” features five Chevy Camaros emblazed with the names of all those who perished, is currently crossing the United States, and stopping at police and fire departments in nine major cities to honor the 2,978 men and women who perished on 9/11 to not only show how Americans came together that fateful day, but to continue to unite America and to give a “Thumbs Up” to first responders. The tour will end in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Over 45 police officers and firefighters attended the Aug. 30 ceremony which included:

• A welcome statement from San Diego Police Department Assistant Chief Bernie Colon and San Diego Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris Webber

• The Pledge of Allegiance was led by members of the San Diego Patriot Guards

• Chaplain Don Biadog, Jr provided a blessing and a prayer for the tour*

• Remarks from Fallen Heroes Organization and the Spirit of Liberty Foundation

• Remarks from San Diego Air and Space Museum CEO James Kidrick

• Members of the police and fire departments held the official “9/11 Flag of Heroes” which bears the names of all the men and women who perished that fateful day.

* “I was stationed in a US Coast Guard billet on September 11. I had a solemn duty serving at Ground Zero for two weeks following Sept. 11, 2001. I am so honored to be a part of this amazing national tribute,” said Chaplain Don Biadog, Jr.

