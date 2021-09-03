Legacy of veteran Ray Chavez continues to be honored in a variety of ways

Late Poway resident Ray Chavez, who at the time of his death at 106 was the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor, will forever be honored in his community.

Rep. Scott Peters, the Poway mayor, local veterans, the Spirit of Liberty Foundation, and many others joined Chavez’s family members recently to celebrate the Poway Post Office being named in his honor. The ceremony included the unveiling of a Ray Chavez dedication plaque which was installed near the post office’s lobby.

To further commemorate and honor Chavez’s legacy, the Spirit of Liberty Foundation’s communications director, Jacquie Matzat, commissioned Ken Pridgeon, a US Air Force veteran artist, whose focus is to depict this country’s fallen heroes, to paint a portrait of Ray Chavez which will hang in the Poway Ray Chavez Post Office.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation, a local 501(c)(3) that honors veterans, armed forces, and first responders, had a close relationship with Chavez for many years.

“Ray was a great patriot, and we enjoyed the honor of his attendance at many of our Spirit of Liberty events and ceremonies. We took him to several Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremonies in Honolulu; a Memorial Day ceremony in DC; a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington Cemetery, and we even took him for a visit in the Oval Office to meet President Trump,” said Richard Rovsek, Spirit of Liberty Foundation chairman.