Future Legends mentors make a difference in the lives of scholars

The Future Legends Scholarship Program, which has provided financial support to deserving high school seniors for 10 years, recently announced three of its current mentors whose students will be graduating in the class of 2024. Cinda Lucas, Judy and Steve Rowles are providing the outside perspective, encouragement and support that have made the scholarship program the success it has achieved to date: a graduation rate of 100%.

The role of mentors has been a pivotal difference as the scholars address the many challenges they face in undertaking a college education. Those challenges range from academics to social situations and encompass self-learning as well as developing a broader life perspective.

A motivational speaker, life coach and business leader, Lucas has been involved with helping college students build self-esteem, assess values, work on communication and active listening, as well as leadership skills and conflict management. Her scholar, Lauren Colt, has completed her first year at Gordon College and is a global Honors Scholar currently majoring in political science and minoring in psychology. Colt is participating in Student “House” Leadership and has achieved a GPA of 3.75 or better with 12+ credits.

Judy and Steve Rowles are both attorneys, with Judy initially focusing on real estate transactions and title issues while Steve focused on corporate mergers and acquisitions, securities transactions and corporate governance. Judy subsequently graduated from the Design Institute of San Diego where she became an interior designer and ultimately a realtor. Judy’s involvement in the San Diego community includes serving on boards of organizations ranging from Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary and the National Charity League to the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Association. Judy and Steve are actively mentoring scholar Keala Macias, who is currently attending UC San Diego and directing her studies towards community health and preventative medicine.

Mentoring has always been both a key component and differentiator for Future Legends since its inception. All mentors actively support their scholars throughout their college education and beyond —providing the unique blend of outside life experience and a guiding hand.

According to Eric Manese, president of Future Legends, “Mentor involvement is one of the most critical aspects of the relationship with our scholars. We are indebted to mentors like Cinda, Judy, Steve and our other mentors for providing the ongoing commitment to our scholars and to their success. This is truly what helps to empower current and incoming scholars to become future legends.”

Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe-based 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mentors and financial support to deserving high school seniors embarking on college education.

Visit www.futurelegends.org.