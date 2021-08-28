Local students receive P.E.O. grants to pursue degree in nursing

Kari Brayall and Tiffany Reece, both students at MiraCosta College, were each awarded a $3,000 grant through the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education (PCE). They are both sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter VL in Rancho Santa Fe.

Brayall will graduate from MiraCosta College this December with an associate degree in nursing. She has already received an associate degree in science and mathematics from MiraCosta in 2019. She plans to work as a professional registered nurse.

Reece will also graduate from MiraCosta College this December with an associate degree in nursing. She is passionate about public health nursing and looks forward to working in this field.

The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and/or their families.

To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org