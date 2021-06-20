America’s Heroes Flag Art unveiled during ‘National Memorial Day Salute’ ceremonies

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Rancho Santa Fe, sponsored an unprecedented, high-profile, inaugural “National Memorial Day Salute” ceremony that started at dawn in the birthplace of America, historic Independence Hall in Philadelphia where the state commander of the Pennsylvania VFW spoke, and veterans unfurled the dramatic 14’ x 18’ America’s Heroes Flag Art.

Richard Rovsek, Spirit of Liberty chairman, Kelly McKeague, director, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, give opening remarks as veterans unfurl the America’s Heroes Flag Art at the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall.



(Photo by Susan Biddle)

The flag then traveled by motorcade through Delaware and Maryland with the governor’s proclamations. The flag was unfurled at the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall by local veterans and United Parcel Service (UPS) veteran employees as Brigadier General Kelly McKeague, director, Defense POW/MIA Agency, made powerful remarks.

Philadelphia VFW members and veterans unfurl America’s Heroes Flag Art at historic Independence Hall.



(Photo by Scott Spitzer Photography)

Each ceremony included a brief introduction by Richard Rovsek, chairman of Spirit of Liberty Foundation; comments from Kelly McKeague, director, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency; the Pennsylvania VFW chaplain delivered a blessing and prayer; letters received from the armed forces leadership and the previous secretary of defense were read; buglers played TAPS, and bagpipers performed appropriate songs.

Bagpiper playing at the opening ceremony at the base of the Washington Monument.

(Photo by Susan Biddle)

The America’s Heroes Flag Art is a unique composition depicting over 100 powerful images of the U.S. armed forces since 1776. The art includes famous members of the armed forces, presidents who have worn the uniform and, most importantly, images of the millions of men and women in uniform whose names will never be known, but are symbolically recognized in this unprecedented work of art. Additionally, every military branch of service has their flag incorporated, as well as images of the medals given for bravery and valor.

For more information, go to spiritoflibertyfoundation.org.