Ryan Shakiba selected to be a delegate for 2021 California Boys State program

Ryan Shakiba, currently a junior at Cathedral Catholic High School and a 2018 graduate of R. Roger Rowe Middle School, has been selected by the American Legion Poway Post 479 to be a delegate for the 2021 California Boys State program. This year’s program will be held virtually and run from June 18-26.

Ryan Shakiba

(Courtesy)

At California Boys State, students engage in a participatory program were they become part of the operation of local, county, and state government. They will learn about the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies, and other programs.

American Legion Boys State, founded in 1935, is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for U.S. high school students. Every year during the months of February and March, Legion Posts interview hundreds of junior high school students from San Diego County and select approximately 55 students to attend California Boys State. This year, California Boys State will host approximately 900 boys representing all California counties. At the conclusion of the program, two representatives will be chosen to represent California at the Boys Nation in Washington, where the young leaders receive an education on the structure and function of federal government.