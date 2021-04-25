Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Lifestyle

RSF Education Foundation hosts virtual gardening event with SMARTS Farm

R. Roger Rowe students participating in the virtual gardening event.
(Courtesy)
The RSF Education Foundation hosted a virtual gardening event with SMARTS Farm on Sunday afternoon, April 18, for R. Roger Rowe students. Polly Lankford Smith, from SMARTS Farm, taught students about sustainable gardening using recycled materials; students used recycled egg cartons to start vegetables from seeds.

SMARTS Farm’s mission includes educating the community about fresh produce and urban gardening in order to support healthy lifestyles. For more information, go to humanesmarts.org.

Polly Lankford Smith, from SMARTS Farm, hosted the virtual event.
(Courtesy)

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 5-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org.

Photos below: More R. Roger Rowe students participating in the virtual gardening event.

Rowe students two
(Courtesy)
Rowe student one
(Courtesy)

LifestylePhilanthropyOutdoorsEducation

