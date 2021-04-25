Rancho Santa Fe Golf Course Renovation: Team Summit Meeting

The renovation of the Rancho Santa Fe golf course is well under way with the initial work focused on the new irrigation system on the front nine. The team overseeing and participating in the renovation project held an in-person Team Summit at RSF Golf Club over April 14 – 16, in which the entire renovation project, timelines, construction progress and goals were discussed, according to a RSF Golf Club news release.

Following the Team Summit meetings, Blair Nicholas, president and Green Committee chair, said, “RSF Golf Club has put together an unrivaled team of top-notch professionals to bring the Golf Club’s vision into reality. This is an absolutely critical and major investment in our future as a Golf Club and we could not have assembled a more dedicated and talented team to deliver a membership experience that represents one of the finest golf courses in America.”

The progress on the course renovation is continuing on the anticipated timeline and golf members have adjusted to playing the back nine and utilizing the practice facilities while the project work on the front nine continues through mid-July.