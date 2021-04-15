RSF Women’s Fund members assemble Easter baskets for local nonprofits

In the spirit of its mission to collectively support the community, members of the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund recently gathered to assemble Easter baskets for children from three local nonprofit organizations: Ronald McDonald House, San Diego Rescue Mission, and Carol’s House supported by the Community Resource Center in Encinitas.

“I can only imagine the stress that women and children are under while living in a shelter. If I can help alleviate a bit of stress and put a smile on a child’s face with an Easter basket, then I’m very happy to help. We all need to support each other as much as possible,” remarked member Ellie Cunningham who has been the volunteer coordinator for the RSF Women’s Fund for the last several years. As such, she coordinates events in which the members can tangibly give to the community in more personal ways than the annual grant process allows.

This outdoor, socially-distanced event was hosted by member Susan Hoehn. “The joy was palatable as members greeted each other after such a long hibernation during COVID. Excited to do what we came there for, we eagerly assembled Easter baskets full of goodies for homeless or financially stressed families, some with hospitalized children. Being together and having fun while doing good for others is what the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund is all about,” said Hoehn. The RSF Women’s Fund was founded by Gayle Gillies-Mize in 2004 as a way for members to join together in meaningful and engaging ways and to give back to the greater San Diego community. Since its founding, it has distributed more than $4 million in grants to local nonprofits.

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund is nearing the final stages of its current grant cycle, and looks forward to congratulating and presenting funds to the final selected organizations on May 11 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club during its member meeting. For more information about RSFWF, visit its website (rsfwomensfund.org) or contact the current chair, Candise Holmlund at candise.holmlund@gmail.com or the fund administrator, Korri Ball, at womensfund@rsffoundation.org.